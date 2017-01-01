2nd generation Trilo S4 makes debut at BTME 2017

BTME 2017 was the launch platform for the updated S4 vacuum sweeper from Trilo. Now available with larger radial tyres, larger air inlet, mechanical driveline and a range of shaft options, it provides greenkeepers and groundsmen alike with a multifunctional unit to perform difficult cleaning work in a straightforward manner.

The second generation Trilo S4 is available with 1.8m, 2.1m and 2.4m suction head options which are compatible with larger models from the S-Line range of machines. One of the main adaptations is the switch from a hydraulic to a mechanical driveline offering a more environmentally friendly alternative. Not only that, but this change also allows a range of shaft options to be fitted, including a finishing mower shaft, verticut shaft and heavy duty flail shaft. Depending on the option fitted, with the new S4 it is possible to cut and collect, or scarify and collect, in just one pass.

As thoughts start to turn to spring maintenance, Trilo were also on hand to discuss scarification requirements with their range of verticutters. Within their portfolio are 8 different models, 4 with a straight shaft and 4 with a flexible shaft, best suited to those courses with undulating or sloped surfaces. The Trilo VCMK flexible verticut units are available in 1.7m and 2.0m working widths. The fixed shaft models range from 1.2m through to 2.4m working widths and all offer complete mechanical drive.

Also at BTME 2017, Trilo delivered an update on the dealer network they've established in the UK since they announced at BTME 2016 they were going to be selling the product line directly. Now with 11 dealers and 20 dealer locations nationwide and two dedicated UK Sales and Factory Support Managers, they are well positioned to deal with any Trilo related enquiries or questions. Customers can also benefit from the best prices on original parts, which are now available to order through the UK dealer network.