£4m training ground for Scottish Premiership club

Scottish Premiership football club Partick Thistle will end a 140-year wait for its own training ground by building a £4m (US$5.2m, €4.7m) complex in a yet-to-be-revealed location.

The club has entered an agreement with Three Black Cats - a company set up by club patrons the Weir family for long-term investments - to develop the facility.

Three Black Cats will own the new training ground and build it to Partick Thistle's specification before leasing it back to the club on a long-term basis.

The training ground will be used by Partick's first team, as well as its development, academy and women's squad.

David Beattie, chair of Partick Thistle, said the plan "reinforces" the clubs position as an "established" Premiership team, "with a level of professionalism and ambition that these new facilities will reflect".

A spokesperson for Three Black Cats said the company had been looking for a long-term investment opportunity and "believe this project will work for us and Partick Thistle".

