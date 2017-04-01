A fantastic mower that's low maintenance and cost effective to run

     Welcome! Login | Register
Keith Petley is a former transport business owner, whose attention to detail and organisational skills are evident throughout his sports turf management company Southern Ground Care Ltd.

The Southampton based company, established in 2012, is a bona fide family enterprise with Keith, his son Lewis and wife Angela all involved in the business.

"We have many loyal customers who have come to expect a high level of workmanship from us," explained Keith. To ensure continuous client satisfaction, the company only use first-rate machinery and mowing equipment.

With this in mind, the company purchased a Major 2.4m Swift Roller Mower and a Kubota STV 40 last year through their local dealer Rod Gaskin.

Southern Ground Care has ground maintenance contracts throughout the South of England so the Major Swift earns its keep in a variety of locations, including schools, football, rugby and cricket pitches.

"The front and rear rollers deliver a beautiful striped finish even when the grass is wet," said Keith. "It's a gear driven mower so any issues with belts are eliminated. The user friendly height adjustment system allows us to cut from 10mm to 150mm depending on where we're working. In addition to doing a fantastic job, the mower is easy to maintain and cost effective to run," he concluded.

For more information call Major Equipment Ltd on 01524 850501 or visit www.major-equipment.com.

This article was written

by in Machinery & Mechanics on 20 Apr 2017

0
 Comments
