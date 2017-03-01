A GreenMech QuadChip 160 helps to raise £6K for charity

A Christmas tree 'chipping' scheme raised over £6K for a worthy cause, helped by a GreenMech QuadChip 160.

Dorothy House, a charity providing care and support to people with life-limiting illnesses, recently teamed up with horticultural students from Wiltshire College in a Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme. In return for a donation, 131 trees were picked up by volunteers and delivered to the college in Lackham near Chippenham, where students studying land-based courses made light work of chipping the trees with a GreenMech QuadChip 160 woodchipper.

Bill Johnston, wood chipping specialist from local GreenMech dealer T H White, brought the QuadChip 160 to the campus to aid with the processing and recycling of the collected trees. Commenting on the day, Bill said, "I thoroughly enjoyed demonstrating the safe use of the chipper and providing the students with information and hands-on experience so that they were able to recycle the trees. The students all enjoyed the opportunity to use the chipper, giving them the chance to enhance their skills and increase their employability." The chippings produced were then used on the rhododendrons and azaleas around the college grounds.

The GreenMech QuadChip160 is a 160mm chipper that features a full 360o turntable allowing definitive infeed chute positioning for convenient and safe loading at the kerb-side or in restricted spaces. Powered by a 34hp Kubota turbo-charged diesel engine, this workhorse offers exceptional crushing of difficult branches and woody brash, provided by twin vertical feed rollers and a large 160mm x 230mm letterbox opening.

The scheme has successfully raised a total of £6,041 for Dorothy House.