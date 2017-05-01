     Welcome! Login | Register
A hybrid mower for a hybrid course

Exclusive Toro user, Maesdu Golf Club, has brought a Greensmaster TriFlex 3420 hybrid onto its unique parkland-links hybrid course in a bid to reduce fuel consumption.

Perched on the North Wales coast in the Victorian resort of Llandudno, the club has always been progressive. The club's Junior golf lessons inspired the formation of the Golf Foundation in 1951, an organisation which continues to encourage young people to play golf today, and the club went on to pioneer the first Junior section in the country in 1962. It comes as no surprise, therefore, that such an innovative club has long relied upon the progressive innovations of Toro.

Head greenkeeper, Daniel Evans, says: "We opted for the TriFlex 3420 because its credentials when it comes to being environmentally friendly are well known. We believe it'll save us a huge amount of fuel in the long run, which will reduce our carbon footprint and be more cost effective. Plus, with the electric reel drive system noise pollution is reduced too."

Daniel continues: "What I like about the 3420 is that its DPA cutting units hug the contours of our undulating greens, giving a consistent and high-quality cut. Maintenance is also made easier because the cutting units are 'quick change', and servicing is simple as everything is handily located with the engine at the back of the machine."

Joining the 3420 in the club's latest order is a Reelmaster 3100-D and two Greensmaster 1000 pedestrian mowers. Maesdu continues to be a Toro customer thanks to its 'reliability', says Daniel: "It was time to replace and upgrade some of our long-serving machines, so we chose Toro for its reliability. After demonstrations from all competitive makes and models, we were particularly impressed with the three Toro models.

"Something all of the new mowers have in common is the great quality of cut they produce. We picked the Reelmaster 3100-D to maintain the tees and approaches because it's a lightweight machine, but it also delivers a fantastic finish," he says.

The club purchased the two new Greensmaster 1000 pedestrian mowers to produce an extra-refined cut on the greens. According to Daniel: "I find you get a better finish with hand-cutting, so we always use this technique in preparation for tournaments and large competitions. With Maesdu hosting the Welsh Open Seniors' Championship at the end of June, we'll be ramping up the amount hand-cutting in our schedule and using the Greensmasters frequently in the lead-up to the event."

With this thorough maintenance, and local Toro dealer Major Owen always on hand with back-up support should there be any issues, the course is sure to impress at the Championship.

Maesdu's hybrid course, which is a unique blend of parkland and links, impresses all year round and its new Toros prompt the question: why compromise when you can have both? Some courses are both parkland and links, just as hybrid mowers are both high performing and environmentally friendly.

Reesink Turfcare - 01480 226800, email info@reesinkturfcare.co.uk, or visit www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk

This article was written

by in Machinery & Mechanics, and Golf on 4 May 2017

