     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Monsanto 2017
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

A week is not such a long time for Charterhouse and their dealers

Some say a week is a long time, but not Charterhouse Turf Machinery's Nick Darking. Their Dealer Training Week "flew by" he said, "with 68 dealer staff from across the country converging on Charterhouse School for us to update them on new and updated kit."

Existing, and recently appointed dealers from their distribution network had the opportunity to get ever-valuable hands-on experience and ask questions.

Burden Bros Agri Group Turf Manager, Alan Pierce, went along with the whole of his sales team. "We all attended the same day and found it to be very well organised with plenty of Charterhouse staff on hand, as always helpful and professional. It was hugely beneficial to see such a wide range of kit in action and we all came away with an enhanced knowledge which we look forward to sharing with our customers."

Ben Turner, Group Grounds Care Equipment Manager from Ben Burgess GroundsCare Equipment added, "6 of my team and I attended and found it to be a worthwhile event. It's always great to get hands on and develop our understanding of the products. A big thanks to the Charterhouse team for the event and their hospitality on the day."

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Machinery & Mechanics, and Industry News on 28 Apr 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com