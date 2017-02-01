Another goal for the innovative Hi-Dro Boost

With an impressive portfolio of products for the irrigation industry T-T have continued to supply great products and services to sport pitches around the country.

Recently T-T partnered up with Irrigation Control to secure an order for the supply and installation of the innovative Hi-Dro Boost, T-T's specially designed water booster set is now ready to water the main pitch at the bet365 stadium.

The home of Stoke City FC, as with all major sporting grounds, requires water and drainage to keep their pitch in a premium condition. Searching for an efficient and economic product that could provide reliable irrigation with automatic control, the Hi-Dro Boost combined with T-T Controls' products and Irrigation Control's expertise was the obvious solution. The twin pump Hi-Dro Boost system, comprised of fixed and variable clean water booster sets, has been designed and manufactured to provide both the flow and water pressure required for the football ground.

Manufactured using the latest pump technology from the T-T range of clean water pumps, the Hi-Dro Boost range are assembled using stainless steel suction and delivery manifolds, compliant components, and mounted onto a heavy duty engineered stainless steel base plate. The unit is controlled via either mechanical pressure switches for ï¬xed speed applications, or the VASCO variable speed control drive to maintain a constant pressure level during varying ï¬'ow rate demand.

Looking back over the years, it is clear to see how professional sport pitches have improved, and how this has become a vital requirement for the football industry. T-T's range of CDLF pumps have been designed with irrigation in mind, and it is due to this advancement in water technology that T-T have contributed to the improvement of football pitches for multiple years. Combined with experienced contractors, Irrigation Control, many sporting pitches over the country have benefited from an economic, efficient and high quality system for tending to pitch grounds.

The Hi-Dro Boost combines the latest technology in the clean water pumps and electrical controls industry to provide a system that maintains and regulates water pressure throughout an application. Irrigation Control also prides itself in offering a complete service of commissioning, installation and maintenance. This attentive company not only offer a peace of mind service but their support is complemented by excellent product support of their supplier, T-T. This ensures that pitch grounds, such as Bet365 stadium, can rest assured that they have a long-lasting solution.

To find out more about these innovative booster sets visit T-T's website www.ttpumps.com or call one of the company's experienced sales team on 01630 647200.

If you want to find out more about Irrigation Control, who have designed and installed systems for International Stadiums across Europe, visit their website www.irrigationcontrol.co.uk or call them on 01270 780 864.