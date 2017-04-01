April 2017 Sports Pitch Maintenance Diaries

Sports covered are bowls, cricket, rugby, football, golf and tennis

Now is the busiest of times for all groundsmen and greenkeepers; temperatures have begun to take off and the grass is making the most of it - as are the weeds, pests and diseases!

At this time of the year, keeping an eye on what diseases and pests are around to damage your turf is critical. Early identification with subsequent early treatment, will minimise any longer term impact on the quality of your surfaces.

In this month's diaries, in addition to the general maintenance advice, we focus on fungicides and treatments available for turf pests and diseases.

