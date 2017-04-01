     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Tailout
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

April 2017 Sports Pitch Maintenance Diaries

Sports covered are bowls, cricket, rugby, football, golf and tennis

Now is the busiest of times for all groundsmen and greenkeepers; temperatures have begun to take off and the grass is making the most of it - as are the weeds, pests and diseases!

At this time of the year, keeping an eye on what diseases and pests are around to damage your turf is critical. Early identification with subsequent early treatment, will minimise any longer term impact on the quality of your surfaces.

In this month's diaries, in addition to the general maintenance advice, we focus on fungicides and treatments available for turf pests and diseases.

Also, we have added links to specific sections of our popular Forum. It is particularly active at this time of the year, as our groundsmen, greenkeepers and industry specialists discuss and offer assistance to each other on current topics - it's well worth a visit - Pitchcare Forum.

Enjoy.

Click here for the diaries.

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Industry News on 1 Apr 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com