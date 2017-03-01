April dates and new venue for Turf Maintenance LIVE!

Turf Maintenance LIVE! a unique turf care event with an emphasis on working demonstrations and up close inspection of the new season's products returns for 2017.

The collaborative event by eight of the industry's leading innovators will be held on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27.

Location is The Worcestershire Golf Club at Malvern Wells and those involved are Martin Lishman, Wiedenmann UK, Husqvarna, Rigby Taylor, Jacobsen, Iseki, GKB Machines and Wessex International.

The event, hosting working kit not confined to exhibition halls, targets groundsmen, greenkeepers, contractors, local authority personnel, estate managers and schools as well as amateur and professional clubs.

A TML organiser said: "The Worcestershire Golf Club will make a formidable back drop and as it's within striking distance of the M5/M50 intersection and Three Counties Show Ground it's pretty accessible."

"We've had good indications of people travelling not just locally but from Shropshire, Herefordshire, Warwickshire, Staffordshire, Gloucestershire, Bristol, South Wales and Oxfordshire so there should be a bit of a buzz. We'll be showcasing some of the latest technology with a serious amount of diverse kit on view, so there's plenty of incentive to make a day of it."

CPD points will be awarded to attendees. Starting time on both days is 10.00am with free registration and bacon rolls. Lunch is provided at no charge and those who can't make the morning can come along grab lunch and do the afternoon session. "

Online registrations are being taken at www.turfmaintenancelive.com or by phone on 0141 814 3366.