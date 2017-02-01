Ark Academy Wembley wins first 2017 Outstanding London Sports Venue Award

MyLocalPitch's opening Outstanding London Sports Venue Award for 2017 has been won by Ark Academy Wembley.



The academy, in Brent, is for 3-18 year olds with a core focus on the pursuit of the highest standards possible in education. In February last year it was named in the top 100 non-selective state schools in England.



Superb sporting facilities were a contributing factor in the standings. The Football Association partly funded the project to create a truly excellent grassroots venue for Londoners to book online.

Schools Plus are in partnership with Ark Academy to help transform their lettings into professional venue management. Incomes have increased as they help reduce the operational burden that lettings can bring.



On site there is a high-quality 3G astroturf pitch set against the backdrop of the famous Wembley Stadium. There is an outdoor 11a side pitch and a 5a side pitch and during the colder months, visitors can book the indoor 5a side area.



The award, which is determined by MyLocalPitch users, was based on pitch quality, venue amenities and customer experience.



MyLocalPitch is a platform for sports players who want to find and book sports venues in London. Users have the choice of over 1,000 venues for 16 featured sports.



Jamie Foale, Co-Founder of MyLocalPitch, commented: "Ark Academy is hugely influential around Brent on account of the excellent educational and sporting facilities. Football has a rich history in Wembley and it's clear why our users voted for this grassroots venue - especially the indoor pitch during a very cold January!"



Sohail Khan, Venue Manager at Ark Academy Wembley said: "Schools Plus via the Ark Academy Wembley is proud to be associated with MLP; we look forward to continued growth and closer working relations in 2017."