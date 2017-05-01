Ascot Groundstaff take the Plaudits

This week, the Ascot grounds team took a short break from their race day duties to receive the 2016 Racecourse Groundstaff of the Year award. Ascot were the winners in the Dual-purpose category.

The Ascot team were commended for their innovative approach to research and progression. Improvements to the Unsaddling Enclosure have helped to create a more practical and safe area, while the introduction of new turf management practices and alterations to irrigation practices has increased the quality of the racing surface.

Led by Head Groundsman, Reon Sanford, the team received their award in front of a large crowd of appreciative racegoers at Wednesday's meeting.

Making the presentation were John Richards and Bill Watt, on behalf of the award sponsors Pitchcare and Watt Fences.