Back By Demand

Perfect for sustainability Otterbine Fractional returns to BTME

More and more golf clubs are moving toward increasingly efficient and responsible water usage, which is why Otterbine favourite, the Fractional five-in-one aerating system, is returning to BTME.

An increasingly popular trend in recent years has been to install a reservoir to better manage and reduce clubs' water consumption, says Otterbine distributor Reesink Turfcare. Storing immense amounts of water allows clubs to collect water during wetter months to overcome summer droughts and responsibly irrigate entire courses.

Otterbine's Fractional five-in-one aerating system has the highest performance rate of any fractional aerator on the market. It's able to transfer an impressive 1kg/2.2lbs of oxygen per hp/hr and has a pumping rate of 115m3/ph, so it can be relied upon to keep the ecosystem of any smaller reservoir in perfect balance.

Add to this that it is efficient and cost effective to run, and it's easy to see why the Fractional is Otterbine's best-selling aerator for maintaining water quality at healthy levels in small and medium ponds and lakes. Plus, the Fractional has the option to deliver four different spray patterns that can be quickly and easily switched into a horizontal mixer system, too, for maximum value and versatility. Improved serviceability, corrosion-resistant stainless steel construction and a two-year warranty further add to the value and longevity of this unit.

Joining the Fractional on stand is the Concept 3, the aerating fountain that perfectly illustrates how industrial aerators can be practical and pretty. Designed to give the best of both worlds by offering function and beauty, this surface spray aerator can operate in as little as 75cm of water and is ideal for creating a beautiful centrepiece in any pond or lake while keeping the water clean and clear.

Robert Jackson, Reesink irrigation manager, says: "Improving stored water quality will bring long-term benefits. Utilising clean water in reservoirs will reduce the requirement for potable supply where water costs will rise. Acting now will bring long-term cost savings and start the process of achieving full sustainability. We look forward to welcoming visitors on stand to discuss the kinds of water management options we have available."