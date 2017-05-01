Bartram Mowers celebrates 45 years in business and the renewal of its Royal Warrant

Bartram Mowers of Bluebell Road Norwich is celebrating the achievement of two milestones this year, with its 45th year of trading and the renewal of the prestigious Royal Warrant.

Founded in 1972 by the current chairman, Barry Bartram, with a staff of four people the company operated from rented premises on the Norwich Airport industrial estate. Today it employs over 40 people and operates from two freehold sites in Norwich and Ipswich.

In 1978 Bartram Mowers was awarded the Royal Warrant for supplying machinery to Her Majesty The Queen's Sandringham Estate and the Warrant has just been renewed until 2023.

Over the past 45 years there have been many developments within the company and the garden machinery industry itself. There are now hybrid powered machines cutting golf courses and home owners benefit from robot mowers which automatically trim their lawns. Battery powered hand held machines such as hedgecutters and strimmers have also seen dramatic increases in popularity.

Whilst sales of machinery through the two showrooms continue to be very important and a significant part of the business, the company has also seen a large increase in sales through its website Lawnmowers Direct.

Managing Director Mark Bartram commented, "Although we still enjoy providing our customers with the personal touch through our two showrooms, the website enables us to be open all hours of the day and night, 365 days a year, with customers able to order products at a time convenient for them. These can be dispatched on a next day delivery service anywhere in the UK. The last 45 years have been a time of constant change but the company has continued to pursue its aim of providing excellent customer service and great value for money with the products we supply."