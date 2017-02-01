Big savings on Polaris

Polaris has announced a range of major savings to be had for a limited period. Customers buying the new Polaris Sportsman 570, the latest version of the world's best-selling ATV, can save as much as £1000.00. on the Recommended Retail Price.

Anyone looking for extra creature comforts with the Polaris Mid-Size Ranger can save over £500 on the price of a half cab. The Sportsman 570 boasts a powerful 44hp engine, loads of storage space and with the different models there's the choice of Electronic Power Steering, Active Descent Control and a full-size version to legally carry two people.

Right now the Sportsman 570 can be bought for £5,263 which means a saving of over £730, whilst members of the NFU, NFUS and UFU enjoy an additional 5% discount, for a price of only £4,999 and a saving of nearly £1000.00. There are offers available on the other models as well.

For those of you looking for the comfort of a HALF CAB for the Polaris Mid-Size Ranger Side by Side you can save over £500. For just £499 you get the Half Cab, a fixed glass windscreen, Pro-Fit sport roof, poly rear panel, a wiper kit and battery connection kit. There's also the option of a tip out windscreen upgrade in place of the fixed windscreen for just £276. All the prices quoted are excluding VAT and terms and conditions do apply. These are some great savings but they won't be around for long:

The offers run from 1st February to 31st March 2017 before reverting to full prices.