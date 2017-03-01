BIGGA House to host the latest Amenity Forum meeting

The British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association will be opening its doors on Thursday 2 March to welcome representatives of the amenity horticulture sector across Yorkshire.

The latest meeting of the Amenity Forum will be held at BIGGA's headquarters, at Aldwark Manor, near York.

Those attending the Updating Event will hear presentations on subjects including integrated weed control approaches, effective use of sprayers, and the importance of regular up-to-date training.

Jim Croxton, CEO of BIGGA, said: "BIGGA is a strong supporter of the Amenity Forum which does an excellent job of representing our sector and strives to ensure good practice is prevalent and recognised. This is vital in the current situation with changes to pesticide legislation and the removal of products used by many turf professionals.

"I'm delighted that we're able to welcome industry experts and a number of delegates from around Yorkshire to our headquarters at BIGGA House, and I'm sure it will be a great day of education."

Professor John Moverley, independent chairman of the Amenity Forum, said: "We believe these Updating events are important and are an essential element for us in promoting good practice and the professionalism of this vital amenity sector which impacts on the lives of every UK citizen."

The events are being held across the UK and are free to attend and open to anyone with an interest in weed, pest and disease management.

The Amenity Forum is an independent non-profit body bringing together professional organisations with an involvement in the amenity sector.

Following meeting in Yorkshire, further events will take place in London, Northern Ireland, Cheshire, Essex, Surrey, Devon, Edinburgh. The final Updating Event will take place in Durham on 12 April.

For more information visit www.amenityforum.co.uk