Book a free AeroQuick demo with GreenTek

GreenTek, world leaders in greens mower attachments, is offering free demonstrations for its AeroQuick and other grass maintenance products.

"Aero-Quick is a fantastic way to relieve compaction and allow your turf to breathe," explains Mike Stott, GreenTek Global Sales Manager.

"By opening up the soil structure you'll instantly improve drainage, enabling irrigation and stimulating deeper root growth."

"AeroQuick, which fits either your compact tractor or your turf utility vehicle, has a full working width of 5 feet (1.5m) with a large range of different slitting tines from 5" to 8.5" depths."

"There's no better way to help your turf aerate, breathe and flourish - call me and book your free demo today!

For further information contact Mike Stott, GreenTek Global Sales Manager
Tel: 0113 267 7000
Email: mike@greentek.uk.com

6 May 2017

by in Machinery & Mechanics on 6 May 2017

