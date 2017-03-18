     Welcome! Login | Register
Boost for grassroots football after council bags cash grant for new community hub

Grassroots football in Durham is set to benefit from a £630,000 investment at the site of a former college.

Durham County Council has been awarded £293,000 by the Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund, which is delivered by the Football Foundation, to build a new community football hub.

Work has started on a changing facility, refurbishment of the artificial grass pitch and replacement of security fencing to protect the existing grass pitches at the former Roseberry College site in Newfield, Chester le Street.

Paul Thorogood, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: "Congratulations should go to Durham County Council for working with Durham FA to secure this Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund grant.

"The foundation awards grants towards grassroots sports projects with money generously provided by our funders: the Premier League, The FA and the Government, via Sport England."

Further funds have been provided via capital receipts from housing developments at Sandyford Place, Newfield Farm and Thorntons Close, in addition to Durham County Council match funding.

County Councillors Colin Carr and Alison Batey have supported the project with contributions of £20,000 each from their Neighbourhood Budgets.

Football, and Synthetics on 22 Mar 2017

