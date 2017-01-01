Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk Keeps Coast Cut With Ransomes

The Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk has purchased five Ransomes Parkway Meteor flail mowers to maintain King's Lynn, Downham Market, Hunstanton and surrounding coastal areas. Local Ransomes dealer, Bartram Mowers, made the delivery.

The council has implemented a new grass cutting regime, which now sees the borough's green spaces being cut six to 12 times per season. With a total of 650 acres to maintain, the council chose to purchase the Ransomes Parkway Meteor flail mowers to increase productivity whilst maintaining a high-quality finish.

Chris Durham, operations manager for the Borough of King's Lynn & West Norfolk, commented on the decision to purchase the Ransomes machines:

"The council has used Ransomes mowers for many years now, and they are by far the most reliable and durable that we have used. As our requirements have changed over the years, Ransomes has been able to provide us with the right equipment for the job without compromising on quality. For us, there isn't another machine that could replace the meteor; the build quality is in a league of its own.

"One meteor machine will maintain an area of 82 acres, which is quite a considerable distance. The council is trying to be more efficient and economical, which has been achieved by decreasing the number of machines, but increasing their productivity. We now spend less time cutting grass, and the savings we make are able to be invested into other projects to benefit the community."

Steve Appleton is the operations assistant and mechanic at the borough of King's Lynn & West Norfolk. Commenting on the new machines, Steve said:

"The flail mowers are doing a great job for the council. They're able to plough through anything in front of them in a way which I personally haven't seen with any other machine.

"The overall feedback from the operators has been very positive. They have all commented on the ease-of-use of the Parkway Meteors and how comfortable they are to operate, which is also very important."