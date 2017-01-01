BTME Welcome Celebration

One of the country's leading comedians and the return of a popular BBC presenter will be among the highlights of the Welcome Celebration, taking place at Harrogate International Centres' Royal Hall.

The evening of entertainment is free to anyone attending BTME and will see a number of BIGGA members honoured for their achievements throughout the year, not least as we reveal the winners of the prestigious BIGGA Awards.

BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty will return to the Royal Hall stage to host the event, while comedian Ian Moore will provide the entertainment.

Taking place from 5.30-6.30pm on Tuesday 17 January, the Welcome Celebration is an opportunity to celebrate all of the fantastic achievements of BIGGA members in the past 12 months and will recognise many people who have contributed to the industry.

The finalists of the Championship Greenkeeping Performance of the Year award sponsored by GBR Technology are:

Phil Chiverton and team, The Grove, for the British Masters Supported by Sky Sports on 13-16 October 2016

Lee Bishop and team, Burnham Beeches Golf Club, for the English Senior Women's Open Amateur Strokeplay, 14-16 June 2016

The finalists of the Young Greenkeeper of the Year award sponsored by Jacobsen are:

Dan Waring, Greenkeeper, Ashbourne Golf Club

David Stewart, Deputy Head Greenkeeper, Walmley Golf Club

The finalists of the BIGGA Greenkeeping Achievement of the Year award sponsored by Rigby Taylor are:

David Langheim MG and team, Wimbledon Park Golf Club

Ben Kebby and team, Temple Golf Club

Also celebrated will be the achievements and successes of BIGGA members including:

BIGGA Life Members

BIGGA President and Vice President

Continuing Professional Development Milestones

Master Greenkeeper Certificates

BIGGA Photographic Competition

Student Greenkeepers of the Year

The Welcome Celebration will be followed by an informal drinks reception.