Bumper start to 2017 for GGM Groundscare and Kubota

2017 is set to be an exciting year for GGM Groundscare and Kubota as the two leading groundcare machinery specialists celebrate a 40 year landmark working in partnership and the announcement that GGM is further expanding its operations with the orange liveried manufacturer in the North West.

GGM and Kubota originally joined forces in 1976 when Michael Gibson purchased a horticultural dealer business at Highgate near Kirkham in Lancashire.

Over the last 40 years, the relationship between the specialist machinery dealer and the market leading Japanese manufacturer has gone from strength to strength. This has been based on GGM's commitment to provide its customers across the North West and Yorkshire with high performance solutions, backed up by GGM's first class service and aftersales support, giving the business an enviable reputation in the groundcare market with professionals.

As part of the ongoing evolution of this partnership between two of the leading players in the sector, GGM can now proudly announce that following Kubota's decision to part company with F R Sharrocks, that GGM have been given the opportunity to increase its Kubota area coverage, expanding operations across the North West region including: Greater Manchester, Merseyside, West Lancashire and Cheshire. GGM will take control of this new area from 3rd January 2017.

Commenting on the 40 year partnership and this latest expansion announcement, current Managing Director at GGM, Chris Gibson (Michael Gibson's son) said: "My father was always looking for new ideas, so when he purchased the business in 1976, it's not surprising that he soon spotted a new product that would revolutionise the way horticultural growers worked in Glass houses, namely the Kubota Compact Tractor. After discussions with John Croft, the Sales Agent for Kubota at the time, he became the first dealer to sign up and the compact tractor business in the UK was born."

"Clearly, all our family are immensely proud of the foresight shown by my father and it's hard to believe it's over 40 years since we sold our first Kubota B6000. I'd like to think that my father's spirit lives on today as we continue to look for new opportunities to stay ahead of the game in whatever we do.

"Kubota has long been a major part of our business and I'm determined that this will continue and we both will go from strength to strength. The expansion of our operations into this new area in the North West is part of that process and an exciting opportunity for our business."

To mark the 40 year milestone, GGM and Kubota are trying to find the oldest Kubota that originated from Gibson's Garden Machinery. If you have a 'vintage' Kubota then please get in touch.

GGM supply Kubota's complete range of groundcare equipment from its Colne dealership, from walk behind, ride-on, zero turn and out front mowers, to its market leading compact tractors and the rugged and versatile RTV utility vehicles.

Adrian Langmead, Business Development Manager for Kubota's Groundcare Division, concluded: "We pride ourselves on the strength of our dealer network. GGM Groundscare is an extremely established partner for Kubota so we are delighted to be announcing the expansion of their operations into this new area and our 40 year partnership. The longevity of GGM and the fact that it has continued to grow its operation over the years is a good example of a dealer and manufacturer working hand in hand to the benefit of its customers.

For more information visit www.kubota.co.uk to find out about the company's wide range of tractor and groundcare solutions.