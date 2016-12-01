Campey Turf Care Systems to showcase the award winning Air2G2 at BTME

Campey Turf Care Systems are proud to showcase the award winning Air2G2 alongside the Dakota 310, Imants ShockWave and KORO® FIELDTOPMAKER on stand B58

The Air2G2 is used at some of the World’s most prestigious sporting venues across football, golf and rugby and was recently awarded the HSBC Golf Forum Innovation Award in November during an awards ceremony at TPC Sawgrass Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The category saw applications from all over the world before going to a judging panel, with the award giving the industry the opportunity to recognise the great talent that’s driving the game forward. Campey place a great deal of importance in bringing innovative machines to the UK market and are proud to be a part of the machines success.

Joining the innovative machine on the stand is the Dakota 310 and 410 spreaders featuring the new control panel. Now, with the upgraded control panel the user is also able to take full control of the brakes and vibrator on equipped units, and the start/stop, throttle up and down on the engine units equipped with a power pack.

The 4.3-inch LCD display also offers four memory presets and boasts variable belt and spinner speeds among the features. Every Dakota Turf Tender model will come equipped with the new unit.

The Imants ShockWave will also be on display, as the worlds quickest PTO driven rotary linear decompactor continues to produce fantastic results across the world. Much of this success is thanks not only to the speed of the machine but the working process that allows play to continue immediately after use, whilst relieving compaction and aiding aeration through the surface.

Campey will also have the KORO® FIELD TOPMAKER on the stand as well as product specialists, who will be able to talk visitors through how the heavy duty fraise mower removes unwanted surface matter such as poa-annua, thatch and weeds or the entire surface up to a depth of 50mm. Information will also be available on the entire Campey range.