CE marking for Classen aerator

Classen's new TA18 aerator now has CE marking in compliance with EU health and safety requirements. This follows the conformity assessment and issue of the EC Declaration of Conformity, so dealers can be assured each machine will come with CE marking and the necessary supporting documentation.

What's important about this is the CE has been done by an independent company to confirm the vibration figures at only 3.6ms². The assessment complements the innovative features of the new aerator, with its compact, streamlined design and steerable tine bank. The width of the aerator is just 27.2"/69cm allowing it to fit through almost all gates and doors and the small footprint with the handles folded makes it exceptionally easy to store and transport.

For groundsmen, landscapers, hire outlets and homeowners the Classen TA18 is the ideal solution for highly productive treatment of grass areas including hills, slopes and inclines. It's the most compact aerator in its class and easily negotiates around trees, shrubs and in tight spaces while aerating at speed.

There are five banks of tine wheels with tight tine placement to pull more holes for faster results, and yet the width of the aerator is just Power comes from a Honda GX120 engine which drives the aerator at speeds up to 4.2mph/6.7kmh and the easily reached operation controls ensure user comfort and less fatigue. The TA18 can aerate up to 29,500 square feet of lawn per hour, making it the ideal, productive addition to a landscaper's equipment fleet.

Another key feature of the Classen TA18 is the two ergonomically shaped and removable weights at the front and top of the machine, which ensure even weight distribution. These are easily removed to make it, at just 214lbs/97kg, one of the lightest aerators available and easily lifted for transportation with its integrated lift handles. The foldable handle cuts the transport size by half, and there are built in tie-downs to secure it.

The Classen TA 18 Aerator has clearly been designed with productivity and portability in mind and it comes with a two-year commercial warranty to add to it being fully certified, to give the contractor, hire outlet and end user complete peace of mind. Orders are being taken for delivery in mid-April.