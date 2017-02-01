Central England greenkeepers to enjoy 60 Shades of Green

From the launch of a brand new chemical group to a talk about worldwide volunteering opportunities, the British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association's Central England Regional Conference will provide the most up-to-date education opportunities available to the region's greenkeepers.

The event takes place on Wednesday 1 March 2017 at Kings Norton Golf Club, Birmingham and among the attractions will be Richard Owens of Tillers Turf and his talk on the '60 Shades of Green'.

Sure to arouse the interests of turf management professionals, the presentation will discuss turf production, case studies, the Golf Environment Awards, and how golf clubs can get involved.

Gaudet Luce Course Manager Andy Laing is vice chairman of the Central Section and said: "While it's not always possible to take the whole team to BTME, the regional conference offers a great day's education and networking opportunities for all my staff, enabling them to focus their minds ready for the start of the season without breaking the bank. It's a great day, and not to be missed."

Also presenting at the event will be Dr Colin Mumford, technical support manager at Bayer. Colin will explain how the first chemical group to be launched in a decade will give turf managers a new tool in the fight against fungicides.

Graeme Roberts will discuss the benefits of volunteering, while Richard Elwell will discuss how to get the best out of yourself and your golf club for the benefit of both parties.

Dr Kate Entwistle of the Turf Disease Centre will explain how moves towards preventative disease management are necessary in the face of tighter restrictions, and the latest disease species to have arisen.

The Central England Region is the new name for the former Midlands Region, which came into effect at the BIGGA Annual General Meeting, held at BTME this January. The region's new name gives a better representation of the broad area covered, spanning from the Welsh border in the west to The Wash in the east.