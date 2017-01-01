Classen springs forward

Schiller Groundscare launches into 2017 with an impressive line-up of Classen machinery for spring grass and turfcare and an expanding dealer network.

"Classen has gone from strength to strength in growing the market with quality equipment," says David Goose, Schiller's Director of Commercial Sales, "and we're committed to the coming season with new machines that have been making a real impact since their launch at the Saltex show. Following hard upon the introduction of the latest Classen Overseeders, Sod Cutters and Turf Rake, the Classen TA18 steerable aerator attracted a great deal of interest and substantial orders going into the New Year."

Completing the line-up for spring grass treatment, the new TA18 is a compact, steerable aerator that is exceptionally easy to manoeuvre and transport. A width of just 69cm (27.2") makes it the most compact aerator in its class. Even weight distribution provides stability on slopes and excellent coring ability in tough soils. Five banks of tine wheels produce faster results and overall the Classen TA18 is a highly productive machine for grounsdmen and landscapers and is ideal for hire outlets.

Classen machines have a reputation that lives up to their edict of 'designed to use - built to last' and there's no doubt the build quality is exceptional. The Classen Sod Cutter is a solid, dependable piece of kit that lays claim to being the most compact, manoeuvrable and fastest at lifting turf whilst delivering a cleaner cut. The hydrostatic drive pushes the machine along at up to 4.7mph.

It will soon be time for scarifying to remove the moss and thatch that prevent rainwater getting to grass roots and to help promote growth of fresh, healthy sward. The Classen Turf Rake is much favoured by contractors and hire operators as a versatile and portable dethatcher with flail blades that adjust to five different heights and a folding handle for easy transportation.

On the Classen Turf Overseeders, the front seed drop ensures follow-up soil coverage for better seed germination, offering an easy and convenient way to seed a new lawn, or overseed an existing lawn.

"The Classen range offers the turf professional, groundsman and greenkeepers the complete year-round maintenance system," says David Goose, "and it's backed by our commitment to our dealers and continued innovation to meet customer needs."