ClearWater - a winner at BTME 2017!

Highspeed Group's ClearWater system was the focus of much attention at BTME this year and was a winner in more ways than one!

MD, David Mears said: "BTME is always an excellent show for us and this year proved no exception. We were most impressed by the large number of enquiries taken for our ClearWater washpad water recycling system from home and abroad. Our all-inclusive prices and show discount proved popular and our prize draw certainly was the big attraction for those serious about upgrading their wash facility to a full water recycling system! Many thanks to Jim Croxton, BIGGA's CEO for drawing the prize."

The prize of a ClearWater system was won by Steve Lloyd, course manager of The Worcestershire golf club. Steve, fortunately still in Harrogate after the draw, was pleased to accept the prize and commented: "Thanks to everyone at Highspeed for this great prize. Can't wait to get it installed at the club. This self-contained wash system meets all the latest regulations to wash all our machines!"

It was interesting to learn at the show that many now do realise that compliance with legislation is of prime importance and that action is a must. Alongside many new enquirers were a number of visitors who had enquired in previous years!

ClearWater continues to offer exceptional value for money particularly as it is available for self-installation enabling costs to be reduced.