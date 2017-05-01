CLS Sports reinforce synthetic surfaces know-how

Construction to plant hire group Cleveland Land Services have further strengthened its burgeoning CLS Sports division with the appointment of David Fearn as Contract Manager.

David, 52, commands 28 years' experience in the sports surfacing industry, mostly devoted to the installation of synthetic turf areas, and has travelled extensively abroad under that remit.

Among his many projects are included construction of two athletics training tracks for the 2012 London Olympic Games as well as a host of installations within the independent schools sector.

As Contract Manager his role will span all facets of the project timeline from site surveying for feasibility studies to managing the process from contract award to completion and aftersales support.

"Working with the CLS Sports team has great appeal for me," David states, "particularly as it is a progressive, family-run business and I was keen to maintain the personal touch to the level I did in my previous post."

CLS Sports Managing Director John Miller said: "We were seeking someone to help us develop the synthetic surfaces side of the business and when I learnt that David might be available I lost no time in contacting him.

"David's vast experience in the installation of playing surfaces will further deepen our reach as a national contractor that specialises in all forms of synthetic sports pitches and athletics tracks, while continuing to strengthen our reputation for quality at all stages and levels of project fulfilment."

Renovation of Wavertree Athletics Track, Liverpool, and reconstruction of a derelict hockey pitch at Sheffield Hallam University are among David's first projects for CLS Sports.

He comments: "Council-run athletics tracks are costly to maintain and seldom deliver the level of return needed. The trend is to upgrade them to become fit for purpose before leasing them to local clubs, who are then responsible for running them."

www.cls-sports.co.uk