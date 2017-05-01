     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Monsanto 2017
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

CLS Sports reinforce synthetic surfaces know-how

Construction to plant hire group Cleveland Land Services have further strengthened its burgeoning CLS Sports division with the appointment of David Fearn as Contract Manager.

David, 52, commands 28 years' experience in the sports surfacing industry, mostly devoted to the installation of synthetic turf areas, and has travelled extensively abroad under that remit.

Among his many projects are included construction of two athletics training tracks for the 2012 London Olympic Games as well as a host of installations within the independent schools sector.

As Contract Manager his role will span all facets of the project timeline from site surveying for feasibility studies to managing the process from contract award to completion and aftersales support.

"Working with the CLS Sports team has great appeal for me," David states, "particularly as it is a progressive, family-run business and I was keen to maintain the personal touch to the level I did in my previous post."

CLS Sports Managing Director John Miller said: "We were seeking someone to help us develop the synthetic surfaces side of the business and when I learnt that David might be available I lost no time in contacting him.

"David's vast experience in the installation of playing surfaces will further deepen our reach as a national contractor that specialises in all forms of synthetic sports pitches and athletics tracks, while continuing to strengthen our reputation for quality at all stages and levels of project fulfilment."

Renovation of Wavertree Athletics Track, Liverpool, and reconstruction of a derelict hockey pitch at Sheffield Hallam University are among David's first projects for CLS Sports.

He comments: "Council-run athletics tracks are costly to maintain and seldom deliver the level of return needed. The trend is to upgrade them to become fit for purpose before leasing them to local clubs, who are then responsible for running them."

www.cls-sports.co.uk

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Synthetics, Athletics, and Industry News on 7 May 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com