     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
John Deere March 2017
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Collector convicted for illegally catching and killing the UK's rarest butterfly

Butterfly Conservation has welcomed the prosecution of a collector found guilty of illegally catching and killing the UK's rarest butterfly.

Phillip Cullen, 57, from Cadbury Heath, Bristol, was convicted at Bristol Magistrates Court of deliberately capturing and killing Large Blue butterflies on two occasions at nature reserves in Somerset and Gloucestershire in 2015.

The globally endangered Large Blue is fully protected under UK law and, alongside the High Brown Fritillary, is listed as the UK's most threatened butterfly.

The court heard that Cullen was spotted climbing over a locked fence to gain access to Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust's Daneway Banks nature reserve, near Sapperton, Gloucestershire on 18 June.

He was spotted attempting to catch a Large Blue in a net by Butterfly Conservation member Neil Hulme, who was visiting the site.

When confronted, Cullen claimed he was attempting to catch parasitic wasps rather than the Large Blue.

The next day Cullen was seen acting suspiciously at Large Blue hotspot, the National Trust's Collard Hill reserve near Street, Somerset and it was here that Kevin Withey, prosecuting, told the court that Cullen again captured and killed a Large Blue.

When officers from the National Wildlife Crime Unit subsequently searched Cullen's house in February 2016 they found an illegal collection of some of the UK's rarest butterflies, including dead specimens of the Large Blue, Heath Fritillary, High Brown Fritillary and Swallowtail.

Cullen was found guilty of three counts under the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations (CHSR) 2010 for the illegal capture, killing and possession of the Large Blue at Daneway Banks and three counts of the same offences at Collard Hill.

The case was adjourned for sentencing to 7 April at Bristol Magistrates Court. Chair of the Magistrates Colin Howells said he was considering a custodial sentence.

You can read the full article from Butterfly Conservation HERE

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Conservation & Ecology on 25 Mar 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com