     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Monsanto 2017
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Culture secretary leads UK government’s Commonwealth Games rallying cry

The UK government has ramped up its interest in hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games, urging potential host cities to come forward with economy-boosting bids.

Culture secretary Karen Bradley has thrown her weight behind a British bid, and said hosting the Games was an opportunity to present an "outward-looking nation that is confident on the world stage" following Brexit.

Cities wanting to host the Games will have to present economic benefits the event could deliver, through "international trade, investment and tourism opportunities".

Liverpool and Birmingham - who were competing to host the 2026 Games - have already thrown their hat into the ring after the 2022 edition was taken away from Durban last month when the South African city conceded that it couldn't afford to stage the event.

According to the government, multi-city proposals will be considered, as well as single city bids, before it decides whether to submit a formal UK bid later this year.

Sports minister Tracey Crouch has written to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to confirm the UK's interest as potential hosts.

She echoed Bradley's sentiments on the economy, adding that any bid should "deliver lasting legacy at good value for taxpayers".

"The London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games showed the appetite and enthusiasm that the British people have for supporting major sporting events," said Crouch.

"We want to hear from cities interested in repeating the triumphs of London, Glasgow and Manchester before it in 2002."

Government statistic revealed that London 2012 delivered £9.9bn (US$12.7bn, €11.8bn) in economic impact, will Scotland's economy grew by £52m (US$66.5m, €62.1m) following Glasgow 2014.

If you would like to view the original article please visit HERE.

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Industry News, and People on 27 Apr 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com