Cut costs this Spring with Kubota’s cashback mower offer

Kubota's popular ride-on mower cashback programme is back by popular demand again this year, offering professional lawn-keepers the chance to take advantage of this fantastic incentive scheme.

The leading groundcare manufacturer is offering cashback opportunities across a number of its powerful, versatile and economic ride-on mower solutions, allowing operators to achieve high quality finishes quickly and efficiently, for less. The incentive is open to anyone who purchases a T or GR Series ride-on mower from a Kubota dealer across the UK.

Available from the 1st February until the 30th June 2017, customers can claim a significant £300 cashback on the GR2120(S), whilst £200 cashback is available on both the GR1600(ID) and T1880 ride-on mowers.

This article was written

5 Feb 2017

