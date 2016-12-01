Dennis and SISIS announce 2017 Cricket Seminar date

Dennis and SISIS have announced that they will be holding their hugely popular cricket seminar on February 16 at Gloucestershire County Cricket Club.

Groundsmen from all levels of cricket will be able to refresh their education on a variety of topics including spinning pitches, frustrations of a cricket groundsman, spring maintenance on a budget and pre-season in a marquee.

The day will conclude with a Q&A session including 5 county head groundsmen. The impressive line-up of speakers includes Chris Wood of the ECB, Sean Williams - head groundsman at Gloucester and former head groundsman at East Molesey Cricket Club, Barry Glynn.

A further announcement of the full list of speakers will be announced closer to the event, so keep an eye on the Dennis and SISIS social media channels as they are announced!

Dennis and SISIS have been joined by key partners within the groundscare industry including Boughton Loam, CricketWorld.com, Limagrain, Poweroll, Stuart Canvas and local dealer Lister Wilder, ensuring that this event is not to be missed for anyone responsible for cricket pitch maintenance.

Commenting on the forthcoming seminar, Durham County Cricket Club head groundsman Vic Demain said: "Having been involved with the Dennis and SISIS cricket groundsman seminars since their launch in 2011, it has been fascinating to see the growth of the events, together with the interest shown by the industry.

"The beauty of many of these events is being able to share time with likeminded folk, making new contacts and discovering that no matter what level one works at, we all have the same passion. There is no magic formula for making cricket pitches, one has to follow long held guidelines, but also be prepared to trial different methods to find what suits each individual ground. The interaction between presenters and delegates at these events will give the audience a desire to get back onto their grounds."

Attendance to this informative seminar is free and seats are expected to be filled extremely fast.

To register your interest please contact Roger Moore at Dennis & SISIS on 01332 824777 or email Roger on roger.moore@dennisuk.com

Further information about the range of maintenance products available can be found by visiting www.dennisuk.com / www.sisis.com.