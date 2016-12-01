Dennis & Sisis to star at 28th STMA exhibition at Disney

Dennis and Sisis have announced that they will be returning to the Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA) Conference & Exhibition - which will be held at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from January 24 - 27 2017.

Having exhibited at the event on two previous occasions and enjoying hugely successful shows, Dennis and Sisis will be returning for a third year, flying the flag for quality British-manufactured turf maintenance equipment.

With the two companies' products already in demand throughout the USA, visitors to the exhibition will be pleased to see two headline acts on the joint stand in the form of the Dennis G860 and the Sisis Javelin Aer-Aid 1500.

The Dennis G860 cylinder mower features a large diameter front roller with an adjustable scraper which has been designed for a precise height of cut control, giving an excellent finish. Weighing just 166kg, it is light and extremely versatile due to the interchangeable cassette system. With a simple one minute changeover, users have the option of fitting eleven different types of heads including scarifiers, verticutters, brushes, spikers, and slitters.

Having been selected to maintain the pitches for two successive FIFA World Cup's it is easy to see why the G860 is relied upon by so many turf managers throughout the globe.

The Javelin Aer-Aid 1500 is a tractor mounted vertical action air injection aerator. This popular machine injects air directly into the root zone speeding up the aeration process, moving air uniformly throughout the root zone for complete aeration and not just where the tines have penetrated the surface. Those operating the Javelin Aer-Aid have the flexibility to alternate tines for other operations such as hollow coring prior to top dressing. Other benefits include a fast forward speed for excellent productivity, minimal maintenance and a smooth and quiet operation.

A number of experienced turf experts from Dennis and SISIS will be on hand at the exhibition to speak in more detail about the products and also to provide invaluable advice on how to transform your sports surfaces.

Further information about the range of maintenance products available can be found by visiting www.dennisuk.com / www.sisis.com.