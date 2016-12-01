     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Christmas Logo
The Ohio State University
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Dennis & Sisis to star at 28th STMA exhibition at Disney

Dennis and Sisis have announced that they will be returning to the Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA) Conference & Exhibition - which will be held at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from January 24 - 27 2017.

Having exhibited at the event on two previous occasions and enjoying hugely successful shows, Dennis and Sisis will be returning for a third year, flying the flag for quality British-manufactured turf maintenance equipment.

With the two companies' products already in demand throughout the USA, visitors to the exhibition will be pleased to see two headline acts on the joint stand in the form of the Dennis G860 and the Sisis Javelin Aer-Aid 1500.

The Dennis G860 cylinder mower features a large diameter front roller with an adjustable scraper which has been designed for a precise height of cut control, giving an excellent finish. Weighing just 166kg, it is light and extremely versatile due to the interchangeable cassette system. With a simple one minute changeover, users have the option of fitting eleven different types of heads including scarifiers, verticutters, brushes, spikers, and slitters.

Having been selected to maintain the pitches for two successive FIFA World Cup's it is easy to see why the G860 is relied upon by so many turf managers throughout the globe.

The Javelin Aer-Aid 1500 is a tractor mounted vertical action air injection aerator. This popular machine injects air directly into the root zone speeding up the aeration process, moving air uniformly throughout the root zone for complete aeration and not just where the tines have penetrated the surface. Those operating the Javelin Aer-Aid have the flexibility to alternate tines for other operations such as hollow coring prior to top dressing. Other benefits include a fast forward speed for excellent productivity, minimal maintenance and a smooth and quiet operation.

A number of experienced turf experts from Dennis and SISIS will be on hand at the exhibition to speak in more detail about the products and also to provide invaluable advice on how to transform your sports surfaces.

Further information about the range of maintenance products available can be found by visiting www.dennisuk.com / www.sisis.com.

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Industry News, and Machinery & Mechanics on 23 Dec 2016

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com