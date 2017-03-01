Deputy Course Manager at Mid Herts Golf Club wins City and Guilds Medal of Excellence

For over a century the City & Guilds Medals for Excellence programme has recognised the impressive achievements of its Students. Each year, they award around 200 medals to the most outstanding students around the world.

Ben was nominated for his Level 4 course work by Oaklands College tutor Andy Wight. Ben's work was assessed by an independent panel at City and Guilds who agreed that Ben had met the criteria to be granted this prestigious award.

Ben feels that the medal is a great recognition of his efforts and raises the profile of the industry as a whole.

Andy Wight said: "Ben is an outstanding student who fully deserved the award and is another example of the increasing professionalism of the greenkeeping industry."