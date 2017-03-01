     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Tailout
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Dewstow Golf Club closes today

A club described in the Welsh press as 'one of Monmouthshire's premier golf clubs' is closing down after 30 years of trading.

Dewstow Golf Club will be turned into a private residence after a period of 'financial pressures'.

The facility once had two 18-hole courses, a 24-bay floodlight driving range and more than 1,000 members, plus its clubhouse was a popular location for weddings and events, but more recently membership has fallen and one of the courses reverted back to agricultural use two years ago.

According to its social media, the club will close on Friday, March 31.

Both the clubhouse and its grounds are now owned by Royston Phelps, who has proposed to change the property's use from a leisure facility into a dwelling.

After plans were submitted to Monmouthshire County Council in June 2016, the remaining club members were allowed limited use of the facilities and knew that the closure would take place.

According to local reports, a property agent had attempted to market the venue over two years but to no success.

The site was passed onto Broadhall Development Company, which confirmed that there "was not an acceptable option for them to pursue on viability grounds."

A "major golf club developer" is said to have shown "some" interest in the site but no deal was agreed.

"A lot of members moved have moved on to the likes of St Pierre in Chepstow or in Llanwern, so they've dispersed all over the county," said member Tony Croke.

"Dewstow Golf Club will be a great loss to the staff, members and visitors, and will be sadly missed."

Some people on social media were devastated by the news. Megan Harris wrote on Twitter: "Breaks my heart that tonight was the last ever time I stepped in Dewstow Golf Club." Adam Wills added: "Really devastated they are closing Dewstow golf course. Had some amazing memories playing and working there for the best part of five years."

You can read the original article from Golf Club Management HERE

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Golf, and Industry News on 31 Mar 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Monthly Guides
March Golf Guide
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com