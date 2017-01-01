DLF’s Top Rated Chewings Fescue, Siskin, Included In Johnsons Popular Golf Mixtures

The new top rated chewings fescue cultivar on the latest independent Turfgrass seed trial list, Siskin from DLF, makes its debut in a number of 2017 Johnsons Sports Seed formulations. Some of the popular mixtures for golf - Johnsons J Green, J Fescue, J Premier Fairway and J Links mixtures - have been updated to include this top rated cultivar.

Developed in direct response to greenkeepers requests Siskin is a versatile cultivar combining top visual merit, incredible shoot density and the highest disease resistance score in the STRI list. These qualities combine to deliver improved turf quality and reduced maintenance budgets in terms of fertiliser, fungicides and poa control.

The 6 cultivar blend that makes up the new J Green formulation includes the addition of 20% Siskin and 20% Cezanne Slender Creeping Red Fescue; delivering exceptional fine, dense turf, excellent disease resistance and enhanced summer colour. Rated as No. 1 for fairway use and for visual merit under fairway management, Siskin also now features in the 2017 formulation of J Premier Fairway and J Fescue for fairways, greens and tees.

With its exceptional salt tolerance, Siskin is also ideal for use on links courses where salt spray can be an issue and so unsurprisingly comprises part of the new formulation for the Johnsons J Links mix. In the 2017 formulation Siskin combines with Beudin and Nigella Slender Creeping Red Fescues, Rossinante Strong Creeping Red Fescue, Dumas Hard Fescue and Quatro Sheeps Fescue. With the top rated Sheeps Fescue, J Links delivers improved salt tolerance, excellent colour and can help to reduce fertiliser requirements.

The golf offering from Johnsons Sports Seed is further enhanced with the opportunity to purchase leading mixtures with the ProNitro coating. Since its launch at BTME 2016, ProNitro has proven itself to deliver significantly stronger establishment while reducing input costs - a combination popular with greenkeepers looking to balance budgets with improved turf quality.

