     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Christmas Logo
The Ohio State University
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Duncan Ross return to BTME 2017 with expanded services

Duncan Ross Ltd are proud to offer an expanded list of services at BTME 2017, now including fairway renovations alongside side their expertise in land drainage on sportsturf and greenspace.

During a successful 2016 the company has carried out multiple projects including fairway drainage at Penrith Golf Club, greens drainage at Lancaster Golf Club, bunker remodelling at Astbury Golf Club, the supplying and installation of a pumping chamber at Hesketh Golf Club and hole development at Carlisle Golf Club.

Duncan Ross recognises that a club’s course is their defining asset, and there are expectations for it to be at a high quality and playable all year round. As part of the advice and solutions offered to ensure that clients are able to offer their members the highest standards of golf course provision, management and maintenance, surface renovations have been added to the list of services offered.

 The decision to incorporate surface renovations into the company’s services was met with the purchase of a Koro FIELD TOPMAKERÒ to provide the quality of renovation seen at major sporting venues throughout Europe.

The needs of the customer are always paramount, and the ability to offer varying degrees of work to suit the requirements of the end user is something the company pride themselves on.

Consistently throughout 2016 projects have been delivered on budget and completed to schedule, allowing customers the confidence of pitches being ready for upcoming events.

If you wish to discuss any future projects at the show we will be available to advise you in Hall M at stand M18a, on all the services we offer and how best we can help you achieve your project goals.

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Industry News on 18 Dec 2016

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com