East of England ‘Trilo In Action’ Day – courtesy of Ernest Doe

Hot on the heels of Ernest Doe being selected as a main distributor for Trilo products in the UK, they intend to hold a field demo day.

A 'free to attend' event is scheduled for Wednesday 5th April 2017 at the East of England Showground in Peterborough to cover a wide range of Trilo machinery in action.

Commencing at 9:30am, the day will include discussions and working demonstrations of several Trilo products including units from their scarifier range, blowers, truck loaders and the S3 and S8 vacuum sweepers. It'll also provide the first opportunity to see the 2nd generation Trilo S4, launched at BTME, in the UK for the very first time.

UK Factory Support Manager for Trilo, Jeremy Vincent, said "This is a great chance for existing customers and those interested in the Trilo range to come and learn more about what's available. There'll be working demonstrations and experts on hand to offer advice and answer any questions. With such a range of products on show, the day will appeal to groundsmen, greenkeepers, local authorities and turf managers alike."

Those interested in attending should register an interest with Robin Sugg on 07557 200498 or via email to robinsugg@ernestdoe.com

Ernest Doe carry an extensive range of Trilo units for both sales and hire, across the regions of Essex, Beds, Herts, Cambs, Norfolk, Suffolk, Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

by in Machinery & Mechanics, and Industry News on 22 Feb 2017

