EFL Grounds Team of the Season award winners announced for 2016/17

The EFL has announced the winners of the Grounds Team of the Season award for 2016/17 in each of the three divisions.

The awards recognise the importance of the quality of pitches for professional football and acknowledge the clubs and their ground staff who consistently produce the best playing surfaces in the EFL.

In the Sky Bet Championship, Aston Villa win the award for producing a perfect pitch at Villa Park this season. Derby County and Newcastle United are both highly commended.

In Sky Bet League One, Sheffield United's ground staff followed the example of the club's playing squad, by picking up the divisional title for the excellent surface at Bramall Lane. Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic are highly commended.

The award for Grounds Team of the Season in Sky Bet League Two this year goes to Carlisle United, while the ground staff of promoted trio Doncaster Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth are all highly commended.

Sky Bet Championship

Winner: Aston Villa
Highly Commended: Derby County
Highly Commended: Newcastle United

Sky Bet League One

Winner: Sheffield United
Highly Commended: Bolton Wanderers
Highly Commended: Charlton Athletic

Sky Bet League Two

Winner: Carlisle United
Highly Commended: Doncaster Rovers
Highly Commended: Plymouth Argyle
Highly Commended: Portsmouth

Aston Villa Sheffield United Carlisle United

The EFL's Grounds Team of the Season Awards are determined initially using marks from referees and away managers for each Sky Bet EFL game and are then followed by detailed pitch inspections and a review of management operations.

27 Apr 2017

