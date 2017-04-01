     Welcome! Login | Register
Etesia launch MSC45 Pedestrian Scarifier

Etesia has launched the MSC45 - a powered pedestrian scarifier for domestic and professional use on lawns and amenity areas.

The machine has a working width of 45cm comes complete with a Honda GX160 5.5hp engine ensuring that it will be suitable for applications ranging from treating the average lawn to rejuvenating estates and formal grounds.

Scarification is one of the most essential lawn care tasks. The Etesia MSC45 pedestrian scarifier can be used for regular use or as part of a maintenance programme at different depth settings with the use of interchangeable reels that can be swapped without the use of any tools allowing the spring mounted tine reel to remove thatch and the scarifier unit to take out more of the bulk. The raking action removes thatch and organic debris to improve drainage characteristics and to allow more oxygen and water into the root zone.

The new model in the new scarifier range has been built for dependable operation and durability which has become synonymous with the Etesia brand.

Specifications include:

Working width

45 cm

Area coverage

up to 1500 m²/h

Motor

Honda GX 160

Capacity

5.5hp

Scarifier unit

Scarifier unit with fixed blades and torque overload safety clutch

Accessories

Scarifier unit with loose blades or spring mounted tines

Special features

Steel rims with ball bearings, step-less adjustment of operating height

For further information, please contact Etesia UK on 01295 680120 or visit www.etesia.co.uk

This article was written

by in Machinery & Mechanics on 24 Apr 2017

0
 Comments
