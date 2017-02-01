     Welcome! Login | Register
Etesia launches the SKD ExxDrive Remote Control Brushcutter

The Etesia Attila mower has become synonymous with cutting high, dense vegetation in difficult terrain. Now, Etesia UK is pleased to announce it is available as a fully automatic robotic mower with the use of an iPad.

The Etesia SKD ExxDrive has been developed with partners FeBroLift GmbH and is a completely new type of external operating concept that allows the user to operate the device reliably and precisely by means of a gesture-controlled operation via an app on an iPad - without having to sit on the mower itself.

All functions, which the device contains serially, can also be accessed via the tablet, including the permanent use of the 'deadman button' during use which ensures safety at all times. If an emergency does occur; the device can be switched off via a secure emergency stop function.

The biggest advantage of the Etesia SKD ExxDrive is that it can be fitted with a dual wheel kit and be used on steep slopes where mowing work can be carried out with a low risk to the operator, who can stay at a safe distance and avoid risks of being injured, while still ensuring a high productivity in difficult terrain.

The Etesia SKD ExxDrive retains all of the features of a standard SKD mower including an 85cm cutting width and cutting decks with steel reinforcements specifically designed to withstand different mowing conditions for a long period.

10 Feb 2017

