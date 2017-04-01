Etesia UK announce new dealers

Etesia UK has announced that Forest Park and Gardens, Mowers UK and Blakewell Services have joined its extensive list of UK dealers, and will be distributing the company's complete product range.

Since 1989, when Etesia revolutionised the green space industry with the Hydro 100 ride-on mower, the company have, year-on-year, introduced market-leading and innovative solutions.

Forest Park and Garden, the family dealership based in South Wales, will be distributing Etesia products in the area of Swansea. The company has rapidly grown since its founding in 2008 and over recent years the company has quickly become leading specialists in the sales and service of quality outdoor products, catering for professional arborists, landscapers and gardeners.

Commenting on Forest Park and Garden's new Etesia dealership status, managing director Rhys Coles said: "We try and supply products that we know we can stand behind and that are perfect for our professional customers. As for Etesia we were always being asked for the best and a mower that can be used in all weathers and packs grass into the box in all conditions ticks all the boxes. That's what Etesia does - we bought Etesia push mowers 20 years ago when we first started contracting and we still use them now. For me that says a lot."

Mowers UK, a division of Acacia Groundcare Equipment Rental Limited, is a leading retailer of garden, forestry and arboriculture machinery in North Hampshire and director Ritain Patel highlighted his reasons for wanting to work with Etesia: "Mowers UK is currently geared slightly more towards the domestic market so we wanted to enhance our commercial offering. We've always stocked Etesia machinery through our hire fleet and we wanted to be in a position where we could sell the products. I brought the subject up with other members of management and everyone was extremely keen to bring Etesia on-board. We know the value, the quality of the machines and we know how strong they are in the commercial market."

Blakewell Services' managing director Richard Tanton, started the business back in 1971 when he began servicing used tractors and machinery. He continued to build up the business over the years and soon out grew the premises at Blakewell Farm. Now recognised as a leading supplier of agricultural and garden machinery the company will be distributing Etesia products from its base in Barnstaple, North Devon.

All three dealerships will be on hand to offer professional support, sales and servicing on Etesia's extensive product range.

For further information, please contact Etesia UK on 01295 680120 or visit www.etesia.co.uk