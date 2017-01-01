     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Dennis Sisis BTME 2017 Banner
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

Everton stadium plan making solid progress

Everton's preferred site for its proposed new stadium is Bramley Moore Dock, the club has confirmed.

The issue was discussed by shareholders at the club's annual general meeting at the Philharmonic Hall on Wednesday.
Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson said the council would invest £20m ($25m) in a new road near the planned ground, alongside plans for a railway station.

He said the proposals were the "most exciting opportunity that the club has had in decades".

'First English stadium'

Everton chief executive Robert Elstone said they were hoping to reveal more detailed plans within the next three months.

Mr Elstone revealed at the meeting Everton had secured new commercial deals worth £75m, including a naming rights deal for their Finch Farm training ground and shirt sponsorship. Season ticket prices for next season will also be either frozen or reduced.

Everton FC which has played from Goodison Park since 1892 abandoned plans to build the new ground at Walton Hall Park in May.

Goodison Park has a capacity of just under 40,000.

Liverpool FC officially opened its expanded main stand at Anfield, which increased its capacity to 54,000, in September.

Liverpool City Council said it "remains committed to working with Everton Football Club to find a viable stadium solution within the city."

"The significant investment of a new stadium, at whichever location the club chooses, will have far ranging economic benefits and would be a catalyst for regeneration to the surrounding communities."

"Once the club has made their decision, the city council will provide as much support as possible on all the relevant planning and transport issues.''

You can read the original article from the BBC HERE

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Football, Industry News, and Renovations & New Builds on 10 Jan 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Monthly Guides
January Football Guide
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com