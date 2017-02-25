France bans the World’s leading Herbicide from garden stores

The move follows the World Health Organization's finding that Monsanto's Roundup is a probable carcinogen.
Walk into any neighborhood garden store and you'll most likely find weed-killing jugs of chemicals right next to the tulips, daisies, and bird feeders.
"In total, 160 nations have reviewed the scientific record and have concluded that glyphosate is safe for use," Monsanto states on its website-but that should probably be changed to 159 now.
As weeds become more resistant to herbicides like glyphosate, the spraying of glyphosate-based Roundup has increased. More than 88,000 tons of glyphosate were used in the U.S. in 2007, compared with 11,000 tons in 1992. That means more human exposure to a potentially carcinogenic chemical.
Glyphosate has also been linked to the precipitous decline in monarch butterflies. The herbicide can kill milkweed, which is monarch caterpillars' sole food source.
"Eliminating Roundup, as France has done, will help protect the iconic monarch butterflies, and we believe that other countries, including the U.S., must address Roundup and glyphosate use…as it has essentially wiped out milkweed," said Tiffany Finck-Haynes, a pollinator expert at Friends of the Earth.
President Obama's national pollinator strategy, released last month, didn't propose curtailing glyphosate or other chemicals known to be harmful to pollinators. Instead, it focused on setting aside "pollinator friendly" land while inviting more research on a class of pesticides called neonicotinoids.
"There is a need for a countrywide transition to least-toxic ecological weed management," Towers said. "The new plan must break the cycle of weed resistance that keeps farmers on a pesticide treadmill and phase out reliance on health-harming herbicides."
