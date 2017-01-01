Free Updating Events Announced

In 2017, the Amenity Forum will once again be holding a series of free Updating Events at locations across the UK.

These events are half day in length and focus on short presentations covering current topics delivered by specialists in these areas.

Apart from events in each main region of England, there will also be ones in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. They are being held in the period late January to early April.



If you are interested in attending, or know others who might be, you are advised to register your interest now by emailing Alan Spedding at Alan.Spedding@amenityforum.net, he can acknowledge your interest and provide the further information required as and when available. The events also carry CPD points.



The Amenity Forum say the overall emphasis for 2017 is on putting together an integrated programme for effective weed, pest and disease management. The events also provide opportunity to discuss new developments and challenges and network with other professionals.



At each event an update will also be provided on the Forum campaign to increase awareness of the importance of weed, pest and disease management and how it impacts upon every UK citizen, keeping Britain moving. For access to some of the materials, access the Forum website and click on 'Get Moving'



The dates and locations currently fixed are as follows:

Lincolnshire 1st February

1st February Wales 23rd February

23rd February Derbyshire 28th February

28th February Yorkshire 2nd March

2nd March London 7th March

7th March Northern Ireland 9th March

9th March Cheshire 14th March

14th March Essex 23rd March

23rd March Surrey 28th March

28th March Devon 4th April

Dates to be announced soon will be held in Durham, Cambridgeshire and Scotland.