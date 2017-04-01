Further expansion at MH Goals with the purchase of Pressure Jet Markers Ltd

We are delighted to announce that from April, Pressure Jet Markers Ltd, suppliers of grass line marking machines, will become part of the MH Goals family.

Pressure Jet's line markers have been the choice of professionals for over 60 years. Their revolutionary Dimple Line Marker can be found at some of Europe's top clubs and national stadiums, including the Principality (formerly the Millennium) Stadium in Cardiff, Wembley Stadium in London and the Stade de France in Paris.

Mark Harrod, Managing Director of MH Goals, has enjoyed a long working relationship with Pressure Jet Markers and with our top-level involvement in the game they fit perfectly into our portfolio of professional products.

Roy Squire from Pressure Jet Markers said that "Mark's reputation in the sports equipment industry is second to none and his commitment to quality and product innovation is outstanding. I know that the brand and the company will flourish under MH Goals and I firmly believe that the future looks bright for Pressure Jet Markers."

Mark Harrod commented, "I've always admired the line markers that Pressure Jet produced and have sold a great many of their line marking machines over the years to both professional and grassroots clubs. I knew when the opportunity arose to add Pressure Jet Markers to the MH Goals family that it would be of great benefit to both companies. I'm also delighted that Roy will be working with MH Goals for the next few months to make the transition as smooth as possible for our customers."

The current range of pitch line markers produced by Pressure Jet is highly regarded for their ability to produce a quality line and for their longevity. Line marker production will move from their current base in Hounslow to the new state of the art MH Goals manufacturing facility in Suffolk, to be made alongside our professional range of sports equipment.