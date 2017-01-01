Getting Personal with Daniel Bunce

Daniel Bunce - fork 'andles? No, candles!

Who are you? Daniel Bunce, Head Groundsman at AFC Fylde.

Family status? Married to Jemma.

Who's your hero and why? Anyone who has served in the armed forces.

What would you change about yourself? I would like to be able to switch off.

What's your guilty pleasure? Candles! Men shouldn't like candles!

What's been the highlight of your career so far? Winning 3rd place at the Groundsman of the Year Awards (Evo-Stik Premier League).

What are your pet peeves? Disrespectful warm up practices.

If you could go anywhere right now, where would it be? Playa Majures, Cancun, Mexico (honeymoon destination).

What's the best part of your job? Having people compliment you on the pitch.

… and the worst? Marking out; everyone can judge you on your wobbly lines!

Do you have a lifetime ambition? To be a Football League club head groundsman (Fylde in the Football League).

Favourite record, and why? The One, Kodaline (first dance song).

Who would you choose to spend a romantic evening with? I have to say the wife, don't I, really!

If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do? I have a long list.

If you were to describe yourself as a musical instrument, what would you be and why? Stradivarius, due to their high value and rarity.

Which three people, living or dead, would you invite to a dinner party? My late grandparents Peter, Alexander and June, to ask them if they are proud of me.

Do you have any bad habits? I have a sweet tooth.

... or any good ones? OCD for tidying.

Do you go to bed worrying about the next day's workload? Of course; you never know what the next day may throw up with weather etc. when you have a large workload.

What are you reading at the moment? - Hard copy or online? I only read when I'm on holiday.

What's the best advice you have ever been given? Not really advice, but I was told, when I was going though a bad winter spell, that "you don't become a bad groundsman overnight".

What's your favourite smell? Petrichor - rain hitting dry ground.

What do you do in your spare time? I like to take the dog out, and have meals out with friends and family.

What's the daftest work related question you have ever been asked? I've told so many people that I use different coloured grass to get the pattern when they ask me how it's done. I can't believe how many fall for it!

What's your favourite piece of kit? My Dennis G860.

What three words would you use to describe yourself? Focused, reliable, enthusiastic.

What talent would you like to have? I would like to be able to dance, but I'm like cardboard.

What law/legislation would you like to see introduced? A winter break.