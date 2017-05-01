Getting Personal with Denise Fitzsimons

Denise Fitzsimons - a few drinks, Irish music and Channing Tatum - what could be better?

Who are you? Denise Fitzsimons aged 26. I've been here in the States for the past year on The Ohio State Training Program, as a turfgrass management intern. I got into this industry as a part time summer job when I was in school at home in Ireland. My first job was at Headford Golf Club where my sister is an assistant. Since then, I've loved the work and being outdoors.

Family status? Single.

Who's your hero? This is a tough one, as I can just pick one person, so I'll ignore the rules. It has to be my family, they've always been there for me through the good times and the bad. I've always had them there to call if needed. They have made me the person I am today. Having sibling with an age gap of twenty-one years between us is like having two mams and two dads! When you think you'd got away with something, chances are you hadn't!

What would you change about yourself? Although this year has changed me in many ways for the better, I'd still like to gain more confidence.

What's been the highlight of your career so far? Definitely has to be the Waste Management Phoenix open that was held here in February. It was the craziest week of my life when you're trying to get through crowds of 200,000+ people on a Saturday afternoon. It was sheer organised madness, everyone asking for a lift, which we are not allowed give, and then meeting all the volunteers from all over the world and hearing about their experiences; it just doesn't get better that that.

What is your guilty pleasure? Oh God, without telling any lies, it would have to be a few drinks at the weekend with friends, unwinding from the week. Oh, and doughnuts, I love doughnuts!

Which three people would you invite to a dinner party? Well this is a good one, I have to say. Garth Brooks, Rickie Fowler and Marilyn Monroe. I think this would make for some interesting conversations.

If you could be anyone for a day who would it be? The President of America!

Do you go to bed worrying about the next days work overload? Very rarely, as it happens, and I'd like to keep it that way.

What are you reading at the moment? Someday, Someday, Maybe by Lauren Graham.

What are your pet peeves? Oh boy - it has be people working in a job they dislike and having to listen to there negativity all day.

If you could go anywhere right now in the world where would it be? Hawaii. It's always been a dream of mine and someday I'll make it happen

What's the best part of your job? Being outdoors everyday.

... and the worst? The Irish winter

Do you have a lifetime ambition? Like anyone in my situation, the goal is to be a Superintendent at a high end golf course; plus, I would like to learn another language.

Favourite music? Always depends on my mood, but I love my Irish music.

Who would you choose to spend a romantic evening with? Channing Tatum!