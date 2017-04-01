Getting Personal with Sam Evans

Sam Evans - keen, organised, optimistic ... Belieber!

Who are you? Sam Evans; 28 years old. I enjoy rugby and cricket, am a big fan of Only Fools and Horses and a supporter of Swindon Town Football Club.

Family status? Married, with a two year old daughter.

Who's your hero and why? Jonny Wilkinson has always been a hero of mine, because I feel he is a great role model and fantastic rugby player.

What would you change about yourself? My love handles!

What's your guilty pleasure? Justin Bieber's music.

What's been the highlight of your career so far? Attending the Golf Industry Show in 2015, closely contested by getting the job at Fulwell.

Which three people, living or dead, would you invite to a dinner party? Barack Obama, Ian Botham and Terry Wogan.

If you could be anyone for a day, who would it be and why? Joe Root, so I could have his cricketing ability for one day!

Do you have any bad habits? Expecting too much.

... or any good ones? Very organised.

Do you go to bed worrying about the next day's workload? Yes, but not every day. Depends what is going on. For big projects, I am normally prepping in the office the night before.

What are you reading at the moment? The Secret Player: The Hidden World of Professional Football by the original Secret Player.

What are your pet peeves? Being late.

If you could go anywhere right now, where would it be? Mexico with the wife.

What's the best part of your job? Spreadsheets!

… and the worst? Rain and frost!

Do you have a lifetime ambition? To enhance as many people's lives as possible.

Favourite record, and why? Oh! Carol by Neil Sedaka because it is my Karaoke tune.

Who would you choose to spend a romantic evening with? The wife; but if she was busy, Liz Hurley would be a lovely substitute.

What's your favourite smell? Sausage rolls.

If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do? Go and have a pint!

If you were to describe yourself as a musical instrument, what would you be and why? A drum kit. At times it can form part a fantastic tune, however, if it is constant, it can become extremely annoying!!

What's the best advice you have ever been given? Let the world take a few turns.

What do you do in your spare time? I enjoy rugby, football and cricket; watching and playing. I also enjoy socialising with friends and spending time with the family.

What's the daftest work related question you have ever been asked? "Is this real grass and am I okay to walk on it?" when a visitor to my golf club came to a green.

What's your favourite piece of kit? Billygoat blowers. At another time of the year, it would probably be something different.

What three words would you use to describe yourself? Keen, organised and optimistic

What talent would you like to have? I think being able to do the Worm, or another elaborate dance move, would be something great to have in your locker.

What law/legislation would you like to see introduced? Some sort of compulsory driving test should be in place for the use of golf course machinery. A generic course for tractors, ride-ons, utility vehicles and other machines. To help managers feel comfortable that the machines will be used how they should.