GGM and Kubota celebrate 40 year partnership with new depot launch

Exciting celebration event marks new Kubota coverage across the North West.

Leading groundcare machinery specialist Gibson's Garden Machinery Ltd, have officially opened a new North West depot, as it celebrates a 40 year partnership with top manufacturer Kubota.

The new depot will allow GGM to increase their Kubota area coverage and expand their operations across the North West to include Greater Manchester, Merseyside, West Lancashire and Cheshire while operating out of a new state of the art premises in Haydock, located just off the M6.

The depot was officially opened at a prestigious event last week, which was attended by customers from right across the new region. The event also saw the unveiling of a north-west themed mural, to recognize GGMs roots.

GGM and Kubota's long standing partnership originally joined forces in 1976 when Michael Gibson purchased a horticultural dealer business at Highgate near Kirkham in Lancashire.

Over the last 40 years, the relationship between the two companies has gone from strength to strength. This has been based on GGM's commitment to provide its customers across the North West and Yorkshire with high performance solutions, backed up by first class service and aftersales support, which gives the business an enviable reputation in the groundcare market with professionals.

Commenting on the 40 year partnership and the launch event, current Managing Director of GGM Chris Gibson said:

"The Haydock depot launch event was a huge success and it was fantastic to celebrate with customers old and new. Everyone who came along had a great time and we were thrilled to showcase our new premises.

At GGM we are immensely proud of our long standing relationship with Kubota and it is quite fitting that as we celebrate our 40th year of partnership, we are expanding our offering across a new area.

It's hard to believe it's over 40 years since my father Michael Gibson became the first dealer to sign up with Kubota and the compact tractor business in the UK was born when he sold his first Kubota B6000.

Kubota has long been a major part of our business and the expansion of our operations into this new area in the North West is a vital part of that process and an exciting opportunity for the future."

Adrian Langmead, Business Development Manager for Kubota's Groundcare Division, concluded: "We pride ourselves on the strength of our dealer network. Gibson's Garden Machinery Ltd is an extremely capable and established partner for Kubota so we are delighted to have announced the expansion of their operations into this new area and our 40 year partnership will continue for many years to come. The longevity of GGM and the fact that it has progressively grown its operation over the years is a good example of a dealer and manufacturer working hand in hand to the benefit of its customers.

This was a fantastic launch platform and enjoyed by all.

For more information on Gibson's Garden Machinery Ltd, visit www.ggmgroundscare.com or call Colne: 01282 860444 or Haydock: 01744 417333. Alternatively, visit www.kubota.co.uk to find out about the company's wide range of tractor and groundcare solutions.