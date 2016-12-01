Gianni Ferrari announce the launch of the Turbo Z 440D and Turbo 4 Fifty

Italian mower manufacturer Gianni Ferrari launch two brand new machines within their Turbo and Turbo Z ranges, with the new units becoming the highest spec mowers in their respective product lines.

As a machine the Turbo Z 440 offers the expected zero turning radius, but comes with impressive improvements across all aspects. Together with the traction unit the Dual-Cut™ mulching and rear discharge deck has been developed.

his heavy duty deck has a cutting width of 155cm and offers replaceable wear parts whilst offering quick conversion from mulching to rear deck cut, with vertical positioning being hydraulic and cutting height adjustable using an SA lever.

In addition to the Dual-Cut™ deck, the machine can also be used with various attachments such as the flail mower, snow blade or the other non-collecting decks from the Turbo 4 range.

The atheistic of the machine has been reinvigorated with a complete new light kit with front and rear lights, direction lights, beacon, horn and mirror and plate support. The classic Gianni Ferrari red finish completes the modern and innovative look.

It isn’t just the outside that has received an upgrade. The Turbo Z 440 is powered by a Kubota V1505-T 4-cylinder diesel engine, with the hydrostatic transmission using a Danfoss pump and motors, with reduction gear boxes in oil bath. These improvements are joined by the front hydro lift, cardan shaft PTO, foldable ROPS protection structure and two-wheel oscillating rear axle.

Joining the Turbo Z 440 is the Turbo 4 Fifty. The Turbo series is already renowned for their performance in cutting long wet grass, and the 4 Fifty model is set to offer even more.

The mower comes equipped with 14,000 litre capacity collector, which has a 230cm dump height, with the new collecting turbine giving increased air flow, longer life and easier maintenance, with the option to disengage the collecting turbine when using non-collecting attachments.

It comes equipped with a self-cleaning radiator and furthers its maneuverability with permanent four-wheel drive, giving increased capacity on slopes. The new 180 RCA collecting deck has a 170cm cutting width and opposite rotation, with the Dual-Cut™ deck also available for the machine, in addition to the Turbo 1, 2, 3 and 4.