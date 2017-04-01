     Welcome! Login | Register
Pitchcare Logo
Amazone April 2017
Browse over 11,000 Articles
See All: Authors - Categories - Dates - Issues

GKB Sandfiller on par for Leeds Golf Centre

Leeds Golf Centre in West Yorkshire has teed off for spring with their new GKB Sandfiller, which was delivered in January. The Centre, situated between Leeds and Harrogate, is one of the North's premier golf complexes and comprises the Wike Ridge 18 hole championship course, the Oaks par-3 course, Leadbetter Golf Academy and the 6 hole Footgolf Leeds.

The decision to buy the GKB Sandfiller came about from a conversation between Head Greenkeeper Chris Green and Paul Nicholls at Russell's Groundcare, which led to a demonstration.

"We were looking for as tractor mounted machine for the greens maintenance," says Chris, "and we were very impressed with the GKB Sandfiller and the job it does." The new machine arrived shortly after the BTME exhibition where it was on display on the GKB stand.

What Chris likes about it in particular is the way all the sand goes into the ground, the collection of all the thatch and the fact it is so much less labour intensive, freeing people up for other work around the course. The Sandfiller provides a fast solution to drainage with economic and environmentally friendly intensive aeration, while being cost-effective with its all-in-one combination of aeration and sand filling. The material removed from the top layer by verticutting is collected immediately in a sideways tipping container.

"We prefer it to hollow core and it brings the green back into play straight away," Chris says, "it's not intrusive to the golfers and means we can keep the course open. Given that the Sandfiller will be in constant use, and came at a very good price, it is proving to be the most economical, labour saving solution for us."

www.gkbmachines.com 07495 883617.

Like this article?

Share & Support the Turfcare Industry.

This article was written

by in Machinery & Mechanics, and Golf on 3 Apr 2017

0
 Comments
Recent Articles
Related Articles
Popular Articles
News Alerts

Want to get news alerts delivered direct to your inbox?

Edit your email preferences
Write For Us

Are you a budding journalist? How about writing an article for us?


Hand Holding a Pen Contact our
Editor
Subscribe Now Magazine Cover Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.

Gold Article Image Pitchcare Gold

Pitchcare Gold showcases the highest quality articles previously published on Pitchcare.com and from the magazine.

Editorial Enquiries Image Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood.

T: 01952 897416
E: Editorial@pitchcare.com

Advertise with us image Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

T: 01952 898516
E: peter@pitchcare.com